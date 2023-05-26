Ghana: Absa Bank MD Honoured At CEO Summit

26 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

ABSA Bank's Managing Director, Abena Osei-Poku, has won recognition as the CEO of the Year in the banking sector at the just-ended CEO Summit 2023, held in Accra.

The summit brings together all the captains of industry, corporate leaders across the public and private sectors, including government officials, and other key stakeholders.

The summit also provides a platform for these leaders to interact, share ideas and listen to new research and emerging trends in their respective industries. The summit also recognises leaders who have impacted their sectors in unique ways in the year under review.

Mrs Osei-Poku was lauded for displaying great leadership, innovation and creativity in the transformation of Absa Bank, which celebrated its third year of transiting from the Barclays brand to Absa in Ghana last February.

The bank's unvarnished commitment to supporting real sector growth and projecting a digitally-enabled strategy is creating synergy with clients, customers and key stakeholders.

Commenting on the recognition, she said, "I want to recognise the bank's incredible clients, stakeholders, and colleagues for their unwavering support throughout the years. This award is for them. As a bank, our strategy remains unchanged - we will continue to find new and innovative ways to create value for our customers as they navigate the challenges of the external environment. Our role is to empower them and their businesses whilst deploying cutting-edge digital technology to create convenience."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.