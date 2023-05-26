Ghana: Absa Bank MD Honoured At CEO Summit

ABSA Bank's Managing Director, Abena Osei-Poku, has won recognition as the CEO of the Year in the banking sector at the just-ended CEO Summit 2023, held in Accra.

The summit brings together all the captains of industry, corporate leaders across the public and private sectors, including government officials, and other key stakeholders.

The summit also provides a platform for these leaders to interact, share ideas and listen to new research and emerging trends in their respective industries. The summit also recognises leaders who have impacted their sectors in unique ways in the year under review.

Mrs Osei-Poku was lauded for displaying great leadership, innovation and creativity in the transformation of Absa Bank, which celebrated its third year of transiting from the Barclays brand to Absa in Ghana last February.

The bank's unvarnished commitment to supporting real sector growth and projecting a digitally-enabled strategy is creating synergy with clients, customers and key stakeholders.

Commenting on the recognition, she said, "I want to recognise the bank's incredible clients, stakeholders, and colleagues for their unwavering support throughout the years. This award is for them. As a bank, our strategy remains unchanged - we will continue to find new and innovative ways to create value for our customers as they navigate the challenges of the external environment. Our role is to empower them and their businesses whilst deploying cutting-edge digital technology to create convenience."