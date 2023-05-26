Gambia: Author Yaya Sillah, Others Discuss Culture and Creative Arts

Gambian author and Islamic scholar, Amir Yaya Sillah, in the weekend partook in the Cambridge Africa Together Conference as a panellist alongside experts Robin Walker, Myesha Jemison and Mabintou Kolley.

The conference is a yearly conference championed by the African Society of Cambridge University, a student organization with a mission to be the focal point for people who share an interest in achieving progress and development in Africa.

The event, chaired by Alassan Ceesay, Gambian as well, was well-graced by Africans and friends and well-wishers of Africa, who included experts and superstars in various fields. It was also marked with a series of panels on themes such as Women in Business and Entrepreneurship, and Governance and Diplomacy, amongst others.

The celebrated Gambian writer, who is now prominent in the UK as a Gambian, participated in the 'Culture and The Creative Arts' panel, where he discussed alongside the celebrated and globally renowned trio.

Robin Walker, one of the panellist is one of the most celebrated living black authors in the world. An entrepreneur, educator and writer, Mr Walker authored 'When We Rule', 'Blacks and Science', 'Blacks and Religion', 'The Rise and Fall of The Black Wall Street', 'Seven Key Empowerment Lessons and 19 Lessons in Black History.

Robin is also the author of one of the world's most popular books amongst blacks, the award-winning Black History Matters, which chronicles thousands of years of Black history, from ancient black empires and kingdoms to modern times.

Another of the panellists, Mabintou Kolley, is a senior product designer in cyber security, who was a founder of Clamp Digital (2020 - 2022). Her clients include the likes of Adidas & Google. Mabintou is also the founder of Hummmble, which delivers digital and physical products within the luxury beauty and fashion space.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Myesha Jemison, who graduated from Bayside High School's Health Science Academy in 2014, attended Princeton University for her bachelor's, where she was elected the first Black Woman to be President of Princeton's Undergraduate Student Government. He read for his master's at Colombia University and later did History and Philosophy of Science for her Ph.D.

The Gambia author, who shared the panel with these colleague experts and leaders in the creative arts industry, shed light on how the creative arts industry contributes to preserving and promoting African cultural heritage.

He also expressed being privileged to attend the conference, which he said was educative and enlightening, while thanking the organisers for the invitation to this prestigious gathering.