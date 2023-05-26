Gambia: Hussain Dada to Tour Europe for First Time

Gambian hit-maker Hussain Dada would be touring Europe for the first time in his career.

The tour by the Gambian sensation, who now seem to be eyeing the international stage like some of his Gambian counterparts, would start on 5 June and end on 23 June.

It is believed that the artist will be performing in Spain, France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Greece.

He will also be performing in Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Turkey

The 'Sukuta Boyo' is currently one of Gambia's finest artists. He has been rapping since 2016 when he released his first song titled Burger featuring Mass Murder. However, 'Rude BoyRude' in 2018 brought him to the limelight of the entertainment industry.

He is currently one of the most consistent and hardest-working artists. His songs are heard almost everywhere, with his 'Dada Nga Yab' almost becoming an anthem among Gambian youngsters and partygoers.

His most recent song titled "Dada Nga Yab" has racked up a hundred thousand views within 24 hours.