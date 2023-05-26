Gambia: Hussain Dada to Tour Europe for First Time

26 May 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

Gambian hit-maker Hussain Dada would be touring Europe for the first time in his career.

The tour by the Gambian sensation, who now seem to be eyeing the international stage like some of his Gambian counterparts, would start on 5 June and end on 23 June.

It is believed that the artist will be performing in Spain, France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Greece.

He will also be performing in Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Turkey

The 'Sukuta Boyo' is currently one of Gambia's finest artists. He has been rapping since 2016 when he released his first song titled Burger featuring Mass Murder. However, 'Rude BoyRude' in 2018 brought him to the limelight of the entertainment industry.

He is currently one of the most consistent and hardest-working artists. His songs are heard almost everywhere, with his 'Dada Nga Yab' almost becoming an anthem among Gambian youngsters and partygoers.

His most recent song titled "Dada Nga Yab" has racked up a hundred thousand views within 24 hours.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.