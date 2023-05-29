Nigeria: Buhari Lists Davido, Kunle Afolayan, Osimhen for National Honours

President Muhammadu Buhari has listed hip hop star, Davido; Nollywood filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan; and Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen among Nigerians to be conferred with national Honours.

The Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs announced the award in various cadres to some citizens and friends of Nigeria as approved by Buhari.

Davido, who has gained global recognition through his contributions to the music industry was awarded the Officer Of The Order of The Niger (OON).

The entertainer has also been noticed in giving moral support to the political Ambition of his uncle and the Governor of Osun State, Sen Ademola Adeleke in recent time.

Also, Afolayan, an ace filmmaker whose productions are acclaimed to have brought some Nollywood new comers into limelight was awarded the OON.

In March 2021, the US streamer Netflix signed a three-film deal with Afolayan, setting positive precedence for other players in Nigeria's fast-growing film industry.

Another entertainment industry personality who was conferred with the honour of OON was Charles Okpaleke.

The Nigerian football player, Osimhen, whose goal and outstanding performance earned Napoli its first Serie A title in 33 years, was awarded an MFR (Member of The Order of Federal Republic).

Terry Waya, a businessman who doubles as a father to Kiddwaya, a reality TV star, was also awarded in the OFR (Order of the Federal Republic) cadre.

All the award recipients were asked to send a soft copy of their citation or resume to the ministry before May 31.

They are also expected to be physically present for the reception of their medals and certificates on June 1, 2023.