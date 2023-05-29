Kenya: Mudavadi Heads to Abuja to Represent Ruto at Tinubu's Inauguration Monday

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi left the country on Sunday for Abuja to represent President William Ruto during the inauguration of Nigeria's incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday.

Tinubu will take the presidential oath of office to lead the Federal Republic of Nigeria for a four-year term.

The ceremony will mark the 7th consecutive transition of power in Nigeria and makes Tinubu the 16th President of the West African country.

Kenya and Nigeria share strong ties across many sectors, such as agriculture, technology, renewable energy, and the service industry.

Tinubu, two-time governor of the country's commercial capital, Lagos, was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election ahead of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Opposition parties have challenged the electoral process and result, citing irregularities, vote rigging, and a lack of transparency in the electoral commission's methods.