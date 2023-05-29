Kenya: Mudavadi Heads to Abuja to Represent Ruto at Tinubu's Inauguration Monday

28 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi left the country on Sunday for Abuja to represent President William Ruto during the inauguration of Nigeria's incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday.

Tinubu will take the presidential oath of office to lead the Federal Republic of Nigeria for a four-year term.

The ceremony will mark the 7th consecutive transition of power in Nigeria and makes Tinubu the 16th President of the West African country.

Kenya and Nigeria share strong ties across many sectors, such as agriculture, technology, renewable energy, and the service industry.

Tinubu, two-time governor of the country's commercial capital, Lagos, was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election ahead of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Opposition parties have challenged the electoral process and result, citing irregularities, vote rigging, and a lack of transparency in the electoral commission's methods.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.