Africa: Lionesses Erase Pain of South Africa Beating By Mauling Cameroon in Rugby Women's Cup

28 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — The national women's rugby team concluded their Rugby Africa Women's Cup campaign on a high note when they demolished Cameroon 52-3 in their Sunday afternoon encounter at the Stade Makis in Madagascar.

The Lionesses were looking to recover from their 48-0 loss to South Africa in their previous match on Wednesday and duly got down to mauling their fellow felines from West Africa when Nelly Chikombe scored the first try in the early stages of the match.

Grace Adhiambo, who had earlier converted a penalty, came up with another converted try to make it 14-0 as the Kenyans firmed their grip on the match.

Another try at the tail-end of the match gave the Lionesses a commanding 19-0 lead, heading into the dressing rooms.

It was the same storyline in the second half with the Lionesses dominating the proceedings as the Cameroonians were reduced to spectators in the match.

Two tries in quick succession widened the Kenyans' lead although Cameroon earned a consolation via a penalty to make it 31-3.

However, the Lionesses were in the mood for more and were soon leading 45-3 thanks to two more tries.

With three minutes to the end of the match, Michelle Awuor put the ball over the white line, one more time, as the Lionesses completed a sumptuous afternoon in which they had totally dominated before a capacity crowd at Stade Makis.

The Kenyans leave the competition with two wins, having dismissed hosts Madagascar 29-20 on opening day of the tournament on Saturday last week, before their loss to the Women Boks on Wednesday.

