South Africa: Testing Delays Impede Data Collection on Mumps Outbreak - South African News Briefs - May 29, 2023

Testing Delays Impede Data Collection on Mumps Outbreak

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) says data on the recent mumps outbreak is incomplete due to delays in testing, reports EWN. The institute had declared mumps an outbreak after observing a sudden rise in cases. KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of mumps cases among children aged five to nine years old between January and March 2023. The NICD highlighted that there has been no increase in cases since then, but it cautioned that the lack of testing since March means that the current data is likely outdated. The institute is advising parents to seek medical attention for their children if they exhibit symptoms of mumps.

Proof of Life Video Emerges of Paramedic Held Captive in Mali

Gift of the Givers, a humanitarian organization, has released a recent "proof of life" video of South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who is being held captive in Mali, reports SABC News. The video was recorded on May 26, 2023. The organisation's founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, says their negotiator, Mohamed Yehia Dicko, is currently in Mali and engaging with intermediaries to persuade the captors to release Van Deventer unconditionally. By June 3, 2023, Van Deventer will have been in captivity for 5 years and 7 months since being sold to Al-Qaeda from Libya. Van Deventer, in the video, appeals for urgent assistance and help to facilitate his release, expressing concern for his family's well-being and requesting a bridge to reconnect him with the outside world and regain his freedom.

Teboho Mokoena Crowned Footballer of the Season

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has been named the PSL Footballer of the Season at the 2022/23 PSL Awards, reports IOL. Mokoena also won the DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season award. The DStv Premiership Coach of the Season award went to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena. Sundowns striker, Cassius Mailula, scooped the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season award, while Khuliso Mudau and Ronwen Williams won the DStv Premiership Defender and DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season awards respectively. Orlando Pirates striker Monnapule Saleng walked away with the DStv Premiership Players' Player of the Season and MTN8 Last Man Standing awards. Additional awards were given for top goal scorers, the goal of the season, and various accolades in the Nedbank Cup and DStv Diski Challenge.

