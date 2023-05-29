Rwanda: Kwibuka - GAERG Commemorates Families That Were Completely Wiped-Out

On May 27, an annual vigil to commemorate the 15,593 families completely wiped out during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi was held. In honour of the lives lost and to reflect on the unimaginable horrors that unfolded 29 years ago, the event was organised by the Genocide Survivors' Graduates Association (GAERG) at Bugesera Stadium, which was once a site of immense suffering but is now a space of healing, resilience and hope.

The event began with a walk to remember from the Nyamata market to the Nyamata Memorial Site to lay wreaths at the resting place of more than 50,000 victims buried there.

During two panel discussions, completely wiped-out families were discussed as a sign of enthusiasm for wiping out the Tutsi. Names of the families were read aloud, echoing through the stadium, as a poignant reminder of the magnitude of the loss.

Speaking at the event as the guest of honour, Jeannette Bayisenge, the Minister of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF), commended GEARG for their day-to-day selfless work and for keeping their covenant alive.

"Taking time to remember the lives cut short and those completely wiped-out is such an altruistic job while bringing their names to life and remembering their good deeds," she said.

"We remember the lives our country lost, so we must remember the past to shape a better future for our strong and peaceful families," she emphasised.

Following the minister's remarks, Jean Pierre Nkuranga, GAERG president, said, "The success of the event is beyond our expectation, as we believe it has forged strong connections to our loved ones. We must honour the memory of our loved ones by creating a society that values peace, love and understanding," he added.

Pacifique Uwamwezi, a Genocide survivor and businesswoman who lived in Kigali at the time said she was unsettled until she attended the event.

"I felt like I was connecting and interacting with my loved ones somewhere in a good place," she said.

Uwamwezi said the last 29 years have been a journey full of nightmares, adding that resilience helped her through.

The vigil served as a powerful reminder of the enduring strength and resilience of the Rwandan people. Through their commitment to remembering and honouring the lives lost, they actively shape a future rooted in unity, forgiveness and peace.