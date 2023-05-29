Rwanda: Juno Kizigenza Announces Europe Tour

Popular musician, Bosco Kwizera, a.k.a, Juno Kizigenza, on Saturday announced he would soon kick-off his first ever musical European tour from Belgium in October and November.

Kizigenza, who did not disclose the date of the tour also said that his highly anticipated debut studio album would be ready soon.

"Yes, it's true, the tour has been confirmed for October and November," Kizigenza told The New Times on Saturday.

"My tour will start from Belgium. I will perform in different cities of the country. Belgium was the first to confirm that's why the tour will start there but there are other countries that we are still in negotiations with and waiting for their event organisers and promoters to confirm," he added.

The fast rising Afro-fusion musician said that this is his right time to meet and perform with his diaspora fans living in different parts of the world and being able to share with them his upcoming debut album is 'a can't wait' moment for him.

"This is my third year as a professional musician, I have released a lot of single songs, collaborations, Extended Play (E.P), performed at the country's biggest stages and in some neighbouring countries, so now I can't wait for this new experience to perform for my European fans.

I urge my Rwandan and all East African music lovers to pull up in my upcoming concerts because it's going to be history, next month I will drop my album 'Yaraje' so they are going to be among the first people to see me performing the album songs," the 'Urankunda' hit-maker further noted.

Juno Kizigenza who is among the artistes who performed at the ongoing BAL championship at the BK Arena in Kigali, also shared that he has other unconfirmed local tour concerts in different parts of the country after releasing 'Yaraje' album.