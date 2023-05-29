Nigeria: At Last, Buhari Honours Late Sam NDA-Isaiah

In a long-awaited move, President Muhammadu Buhari has posthumously honoured the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, the founder of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, by awarding him the prestigious Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) accolade.

Last year, many expressed surprise and raised eyebrows when Nda-Isaiah's name was conspicuously missing from the national awards list, despite his significant contributions to President Buhari's administration.

However, the president has now rectified this oversight, acknowledging the late media group chairman's invaluable service.

Friends and associates of the late Nda-Isaiah (who passed away on December 12, 2020, after a brief illness) had called for this posthumous national honour on his 61st birthday earlier this year.

His influence extended beyond journalism, as he was also a prominent figure in politics, having aspired for the presidency and being a notable member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This recognition serves as a testament to Nda-Isaiah's remarkable legacy and his enduring impact on the nation.

The president's decision to bestow the OFR award posthumously acknowledges his outstanding contributions to Nigeria and highlights the respect and admiration he garnered throughout his distinguished career.

Aside Nda-Isaiah, the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs has shortlisted 338 prominent Nigerians for the 2023 Special National Honour Awards.

The categories of the awards are Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) and Federal Republic Medal l (FRM I).

Under the category of GCON, Chief Emeka Anyaoku was shortlisted, while under the CFR, Godwin Emefiele, Mohammed Bakindo (Posthumous), and Mallam Mamman Daura, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Sen. Hadi Abubakar Sirika were among those that made the list.

Also, under the CON, Sunday Dare, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Sen. George Akume, Dr. Chris Ngige, Rauf Aregbesola, Dame Pauline Tallen, Sen. Adeleke Mamora, Festus Keyamo, Alhaji Kashim Imam, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Sen. Philip Aduda and Yahaya Bello are among other prominent Nigerians listed.

Under the category of OFR, Sam Nda-Isaiah (Posthumous), Amaju Pinnick, and Justice Danladi Umar are named among others. Also, under the OON, David Adeleke (Davido), Kunle Afolayan, Garba Shehu, Maurice Nnamdi Mbaeri, Mrs. Maryam Uwais, Hassan Bello, Augustine Azuka (Jay Jay) Okocha and AIG Aisha Abubakar are listed among others.

For MFR, Dr. Wole Aboderin, Ejike Ugboaja, and Adamu Sambo among others are listed , and under the category of MON, Tolu Ogunlesi, and Apostle David Aderemi Babalola are named among others.

The award recipients have been told to send their hard and soft copies of their citations and resumes to the National Honours Award Committee, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs before May 31, 2023.