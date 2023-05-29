Sudan: US/Saudi Facilitators - Sudan Warring Parties Must Put the Needs of the People First

Jeddah — Saudi Arabia and the USA today issued a statement in which they urge the warring Sudan Armed forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) uphold their commitments under the May 11 Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan and the ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements agreed on in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Saturday.

"In their capacity as facilitators, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America noted improved respect for the Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements in Sudan on May 25.

"Although there was observed use of military aircraft and isolated gunfire in Khartoum, the situation improved from May 24 when the ceasefire monitoring mechanism detected significant breaches of the Agreement. Those included observed use of artillery and military aircraft and drones, credible reports of airstrikes, sustained fighting in the heart of the Khartoum Industrial Area, and clashes in Zalingei, Darfur," the statement issued earlier today reads.

"Following the serious violations of May 24, the facilitators engaged the parties, highlighting that the resurgent fighting had endangered civilians, obstructed humanitarian assistance and prevented restoration of essential services, undercutting the ceasefire's principal aims. They cautioned the parties against further violations and implored them to improve respect for the ceasefire on May 25, which they did.

"On May 25, humanitarian actors delivered some urgently needed medical supplies to several locations in Sudan. In addition, maintenance crews were able to make repairs to begin restoring telecommunications services in Khartoum and other areas of Sudan.

"The facilitators urge the parties to carry forward the positive progress of May 25 for the remainder of the short-term ceasefire and uphold their commitments under the May 11 Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan. Both parties must put the needs of the Sudanese people first and abide by the terms they agreed to just a few days ago.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States implore the parties to adhere to their obligations under the ceasefire agreement and take the steps necessary to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services."