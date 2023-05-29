Nigeria: Kano Governor-Elect Rejects Ganduje's Offer to Hand Over On Sunday

Mr Ganduje decided to hand over on Sunday to attend the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, in Abuja on Monday.

The Governor-Elect of Kano State, Abba Kabir, did not attend nor send representatives to the official handover ceremony organised by the outgoing governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Sunday.

Mr Ganduje decided to handover to the new governor on Sunday instead of Monday, 29 May, the official handover date so that he can attend the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, in Abuja on Monday morning, the state's Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, said on Sunday.

He said the state's transition committee had informed Mr Kabir of this plan.

"The outgoing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State will perform the official handing over of the affairs of the state to the governor-elect, Abba Yusuf, on Sunday.

"The event is billed for 9 p.m. on 28 May at the Government House, Kano. The state government's transition committee has communicated the development to the Transition Committee of the governor-elect," Mr Garba said.

But after a long wait at the government house on Sunday night, the governor-elect was absent and did not send representatives to the event.

Insiders told PREMIUM TIMES the governor-elect's transition committee insisted that the event be held on the 29th of May, the official handover date.

Mr Ganduje left the government house for Abuja Sunday night and delegated the secretary to the state government, Usman Alhaji, to hand over to the new governor on Monday.