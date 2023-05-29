Nigeria: There'll Be No Excuses, I'll Live Up to Expectations - Tinubu

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Sunday night, told Nigerians that he applied to be the President, hence, he would live up to expectations and deliver on his promises.

The President-elect said he would set Nigeria back on the path of growth, poverty, and policy inconsistency notwithstanding.

Asiwaju Tinubu spoke at the Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night, organized by the Presidential Transition Council (PTC), at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He that though there are many issues confronting the country, including corruption, poverty and policy inconsistency, none of them would be an excuse for nonperformance by his administration, saying there will be no excuses for failure.

According to him, "To the many Heads if State present here, our brothers and sisters, celebrating with us, I thank you, but I want to say clearly for us to take away, what lessons has Nigeria democracy taught the rest Africa, if not the whole world.

"Resilience, determination, courage, love in diversity, though our tongues and tribes differ. Byb tomorrow afternoon, my predecessor is heading to Daura, on the border with Niger, but I have told him not to worry, he will still get a knock on his door. No matter how short a man is, he will see the sky. I will still be able to find him when I need his help.

"Here is a country that has stumbled a number of times, but has never faltered. We can be squeaky like old mama's car, but we will never break apart. We are just a unique country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We must fight corruption, poverty, inconsistencies in policies and many other problems confronting us, but don't pity me, I asked for the job, I campaigned for it, no excuses, I will live up to the bill deliver. I promise you" he said.

In his speech, the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, thanked the dignitaries who have come to honour Nigeria, stressing that the success the country just achieved with the election, which produced the incoming set of leaders.

He said that the electoral process has given power back to the Nigerian electorate.

He said, "I congratulate fellow Nigerians who have realized their power that their votes count. I'm looking forward to tomorrow to fly to my base and go back to my cows and sheep, which are much easier to control than fellow Nigerians.

"Your Excellencies, Heads of States and Government, and their representatives that have come to share this day with us, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I thank very much and I say good bye to you and wish us the best of luck", he said.

Earlier, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, in company of Tinubu, incoming First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima and his wife unveiled a book titled "Renewed hope, Greater together".

Some of the world leaders seen at the colourful event included the Presidents of South Africa Sierra Leone, Ghana, Burundi, Liberia, Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Central Africa Republic, Gabon, the Prime Minister of Morocco, Vice President of Venezuela and many more.