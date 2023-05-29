Africa: U20 World Cup - Stalemate Secures Top Spot for Gambia, Tunisia Into Last 16 Despite Defeat

Gambia's unbeaten run in the FIFA U-20 World Cup continued as they secured a draw against Korea Republic in Argentina on Sunday, securing first position in Group F.

Despite the stalemate, the Baby Scorpions had multiple chances to secure a victory and extend their winning streak in the tournament.

Adama Bojang, in particular, had opportunities to score a hat-trick. In the first half, Bojang mistimed a header, sending the ball wide.

Early in the second half, he made a better connection with a header, only to be denied by the Korean goalkeeper.

With 20 minutes remaining, Bojang fired a shot off the underside of the bar, but his goal was disallowed for offside, leaving The Gambia frustrated in front of goal.

Substitute Sallifah Colley also came close, but his effort was tipped onto the post by the Korean goalkeeper.

Despite the missed chances, the Baby Scorpions can be proud of their outstanding campaign in Group F and look forward to their upcoming clash with Uruguay in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Tunisia secured their place in the knock-out phase of the tournament despite their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Uruguay in Group E on Sunday.

Franco Gonzalez was the hero for Uruguay as he scored a last-gasp penalty to seal the victory and their spot in the last 16.

Throughout the match, Uruguay dominated proceedings, with Dries Arfaoui, the Tunisian goalkeeper, making impressive saves to frustrate the Uruguayan attackers.

However, in the dying moments, Uruguay was awarded a penalty for a handball in the box, and Gonzalez calmly converted the spot-kick to secure the win.

The result sets up a thrilling last-16 clash for Gambia against Uruguay while Tunisia will face Brazil after finishing second in the group.