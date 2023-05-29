West Africa: WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup - Nigeria Dominates Group B With Convincing Win Over Burkina Faso

Nigeria asserted their dominance in Group B of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Burkina Faso at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

The match, which pitted two unbeaten teams against each other, determined the group winner.

From the opening whistle, Nigeria showcased their attacking prowess. In the 11th minute, Esther Opeyemi Ajakaye broke the deadlock with a clinical finish, giving Nigeria an early advantage.

Ajakaye continued to torment Burkina Faso's defense throughout the game, demonstrating her scoring prowess.

In the 60th minute, Ajakaye struck again, capitalizing on a well-executed team move to double Nigeria's lead. Her goal highlighted the team's coordination and ability to create scoring opportunities.

In the closing stages of the match, Flourish Sabastine put the result beyond doubt with a composed finish in the 87th minute. Sabastine's goal served as a testament to Nigeria's depth, with different players contributing to the team's success.

With the 3-0 victory, Nigeria finished atop Group B with a perfect nine points, signaling their status as favorites in the tournament. Burkina Faso, despite the defeat, secured second place in the group and will also advance to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Togo showcased their strength and determination in the group's other game by securing a convincing 3-0 victory over Niger at the Paa Joe Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

Both teams entered the game seeking redemption after suffering defeats in their previous two matches and Togo wasted no time in asserting their dominance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Burkina Faso West Africa Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They took the lead in the 17th minute through a well-executed goal by striker Akouvi Azimevi.

Niger's goalkeeper and captain, Samira Albeidou, played a pivotal role in keeping the scoreline from widening further.

Albeidou made a series of impressive saves to deny Togo's attacking onslaught, showcasing her skills and determination to limit the damage inflicted by their opponents.

However, Togo's attacking prowess proved too much for Niger to handle. In the 50th minute, Tatiana Kayaba found the back of the net, extending Togo's lead and further cementing their dominance.

Niger's hopes of mounting a comeback were dashed in the 65th minute. Togo's defender, Adjovi Zoutepe, unleashed a powerful long-range shot that caught Albeidou off guard.

The goalkeeper failed to secure the ball, leading to a costly error that gifted Togo their third goal of the match and the victory secured Togo's third-place finish in the group with three points, while Niger exited the competition without earning a single point.

Nigeria and Burkina Faso advanced to the semi-finals and they will face Benin and hosts Ghana respectively in the the last four to be played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday.