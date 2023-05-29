Liberia: 'I'm the Redeemer'

MPC Simeon Freeman tells Liberia

Businessman turned politician, Mr. Simeon Freeman, has described himself as the " redeemer", saying he has the clear-cut vision and solution to Liberia's age-old problems.

Mr. Freeman explained that his vision has the capacity to transform Liberia and make Liberians self-sufficient and economically independent.

Speaking in an interview with journalists over the weekend in Gardnerville, Mr. Freeman added that he is the only presidential aspirant that is discussing the real issues affecting the lives of Liberians and recommending economic policies, programs and solutions to defeat poverty and economic backwardness.

The Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) standard bearer comments were in response to a question on his thoughts about Unity Party Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Senator Jeremiah Koung branding themselves as " Rescue 1&2" while Alternative National Congress and CPP standard bearer Alexander B. Cummings describing their ticket as "Fixer 1&2".

" I am seeing myself as the redeemer because I am coming up with clear solutions for our people and country. I am the redeemer because I know the real issues. I am discussing them and providing solutions to them instead of the normal thing that other opposition doing just attacking unnecessarily and refusing to deal with the real issues and explaining to Liberians the way forward," Mr. Freeman noted.

Mr. Freeman slammed other opposition politicians for not discussing the real issues and challenges affecting ordinary people when interacting with voters. Instead, they just go into attack mode.

" I am discussing how we can solve the problem and how we can change the system that is killing our people. If you listen to me, I have provided solutions to our age-old problem from an economic perspective, business and as well as foreign relations perspective," Mr. Freeman argued.

Mr. Freeman pointed out that Liberia's problem is not coming together and forming opposition collaborations, rather, it's about having that person who has a clear vision about the transformation of Liberia and the well-being of Liberians.

"Perhaps, it's a good thing for the opposition to come together. But the issue of coming together is not Liberia's problem. The CPP came together and got about twelve seats in the Senate which adds to the already number in the legislature. Has that done anything for the Liberian people, of course not. Coming together is not the real issue.

What Liberia needs is that many of the people who want to become president should have a clear vision to transform Liberia. We have one man that transform, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Singapore, and many other countries" Mr. Freeman lamented.

Mr. Freeman noted that the upcoming October polls have two parties -the electorates who have very limited knowledge and the media who have the knowledge, capacity and opportunity to research and inform the public for better decisions making.

He urged Journalists, especially electronic media to use their various platforms and discuss what he describes as " the real issues" affecting the Liberian people and bring all the politicians that want state power under examination to enable the voters to make the best choice.

Mr. Freeman believes that this will enable the citizens to choose which direction to go because it's easy to be deceived mostly in a society where people are confused and hungry.

Mr. Freeman added that educating citizens not just about their responsibility and rights to vote but about issues that they should be voting for will enable them to prevent leadership disasters and improve their lives.

"That is while we take advantage of every opportunity that we have to ensure that all those who are voting, I tell the real issues about what this election is about. This will guide them in their decision-making process" Mr. Freeman stated.

Mr. Freeman termed as false and misleading information that he and his party is contemplating endorsing or collaborating with a political party in the upcoming Election.

" To your question about information that we are joining a political party, I want to ask, are you a CIA or do you work with the FBI? Clearly, we are not doing that and not thinking in such direction. I will be on the ballot this election. Because of that, I have announced my vice running mate for the election at our convention.

Mr. Freeman noted that those that are endorsing and forming collaboration are people and political institutions that don't understand what the real issues are.

He alleged that Liberia is really hurting under the leadership of President George M. Weah and his CDC government because poverty and economic development are still at a low pace.

" Look at the numbers of pregnancies that are currently in Liberia, especially teenage pregnancy. This is a serious future issue that needs proper planning to be addressed and it involved economic policy and planning. This means that we should have serious actors to elevate them to national leadership. I have a clear vision for the transformation of Liberia and I continue to demonstrate the solution of the suffering of our people to them" Mr. Freeman stated.