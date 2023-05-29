Liberia: Bassa Officials Endorse Weah's Second-Term Bid

Local government officials in Grand Bassa County on Saturday, May 27 endorsed the reelection of President George Manneh Weah.

Led by deputy minister for operations at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Emmanuel O. Sherman, under the campaign "Bassa for Weah" elders, chiefs, traditional leaders, including town, clan, paramount chiefs, and zoes, superintendents, converged at Dekoti Village and endorsed the second term bid of President Weah through a resolution. According to them, their decision is aimed at consolidating gains achieved by the President.

The resolution signed by elders and local leaders of Bassa reads, "We have physically seen and witnessed during the first term of the CDC-led government many tangibles, and this we have come to pledge our commitments to his re-election."

The Mayor of Wayzohn City, Edward Wheajay, reading the endorsement statement said the people of Grand Bassa have resolved to endorse President Weah's second term overwhelmingly to accelerate development in their district, the county and Liberia at large.

He said the endorsement is based on the President's track record of achievement, noting that Mr. Weah has done a lot and is still doing his best to develop Liberia.

Mayor Wheajay reiterates that President Weah has done his best in fighting corruption, while bringing in developments, such as roads, schools, hospitals and improving the well-being of ordinary citizens, including peace and national stability.

"We are here to enjoin and endorse our President for his unprecedented development across the country and what we the people of Grand Bassa have benefitted from greatly", he stated.

Also speaking, deputy mines Minister Emmanuel O. Sherman, who heads the "Bassa for Weah" group, said the move to endorse President Weah's second term bid is to encourage the President to continue moving the country forward, despite huge criticism from the public.

According to him, President Weah deserves re-election, considering his laudable achievements.

Grand Bassa County Superintendent Janjay Baikpeh, also a member of the ruling establishment, reaffirms his commitment to making sure President Weah grabs one hundred percent of the votes in Grand Bassa with support of local authorities.

He maintains that the re-election of President Weah is non-negotiable, based on the President's laudable achievements.

