Liberia: Wicked, Destructive Goats'

-Boakai terms CDC regime

Liberia's opposition leader Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai has likened the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to 'wicked, destructive goats' that he wants to rescue Liberians from.

"Most times I hear people saying in Liberia that where you tie the goat there where it eats. But, the goats here we have, where you tie them, they eat the stick you tie them to, they eat the rope, they eat the grass and even eat the soil and sadly they jump on yourself," Mr. Boakai said.

"That is the kind of goat we have currently. These are the goats we want to free from you. These goats are destructive goats. These goats are very wicked, destructive, selfish, and greedy," he continued.

Boakai's statement over the weekend was in response to Liberian Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor's questions against his much-publicized "Rescue Mission." The Boakai-Jeremiah Koung presidential ticket is dubbed here as the "Rescue Ticket."

During a recent political gathering at the Capitol, Vice President Howard-Taylor sought to know whom Mr. Bokai and his running mate Senator Koung of Nimba County wanted to rescue after allegedly misapplying and misusing opportunities that should have better the lives of the ordinary Liberians.

But the Unity Party (UP) political leader reminded Madam Taylor that people are suffering under the CDC administration because of a high poverty rate.

"That is what we want to rescue. But interestingly, we see somebody who has been First Lady, the person served in the Senate for two terms, the person now [is a] vice president," Boakai explained further.

He used an occasion when former Presidential Candidate Madam MacDella Cooper and Gbarpolu County Senator Madam Botoe Kanneh endorsed that Boakai-Koung 2023 presidential bid.

He said he can publish everything he left behind, saying they have destroyed it. Boakai said it is shocking for the CDC to continue to say it is their time.

"What time will be other people's time now? All the time is our time. This time, it is going to be for the ordinary people. And that's what we are going to do. We don't care what happens," Amb. Boakai noted.

Also speaking, Senator Koung said they are rescuing Liberians and Liberia from the economic backwardness, high taxation, inflation, and bad governance and interest rate that is killing Liberian businesses.

" Like somebody asked the last time, what are they rescuing? They should be rescuing themselves. We are not rescuing ourselves here oh Madam. We rescuing the children that drugs [are] killing every day," the Movement for Democracy and Reconciliation (MDR) political leader said.

"We have also come to rescue that mother, or parents who cook [at] 8 pm in the night for her children to eat because only [at] 8:00 the next day she will have food," Senator Koung told Vice President Howard-Taylor.

He added that the Boakai-Koung ticket is here to rescue the confusion that Vice President Howard-Taylor and President George Manneh Weah continue to have for the last five years which left Liberia backward.

He indicated that they are here to rescue civil servants, enable them to get rice to their homes and take care of their children.

"These are the people we want to rescue. But, understand that there are too many things to rescue because [there is] nothing here so we have to rescue the country," Senator Koung concluded.