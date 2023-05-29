Liberia: Sen. Botoe Kanneh Endorses Boakai-Koung Ticket

Gbarpolu County Senator Botoe Kanneh supports the Boakai-Koung Ticket of the opposition Unity Party (UP) ahead of the October 10th Presidential and Legislative Elections, while pledging to deliver Gbarpolu County to the UP.

Senator Kanneh, was elected as an independent candidate in the December 8, 2020, Special Senatorial election, and was sworn in office on March 30, 2021, after the Supreme Court rules in her favor against the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change Candidate Alfred Koiwood's allegation of fraud.

The female senator while endorsing the UP ticket at the official endorsement of former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and running mate Senator Jeremiah Koung dubbed as 'RESCUE TEAM' by the Movement for One Liberia (MOL ) held in Congo Town, calls for collective efforts to defeat incumbent President George Weah.

She admits that going to the election against a sitting President and government cannot be done by a single party to come out victoriously, but needs support of the opposition bloc, calling for all hands to be deck.

"No one party can win these pending elections, and the only way to get this President out is for us to collaborate, whether Independent or not, I am with the Unity Party and we are ready to board the train to achieve this fate", Senator Kanneh says.

She vows to vigorously campaign for the UP and its rescue mission in Gbarpolu, to ensure that President Weah steps aside for a good leader who will govern the country well by improving the livelihoods of citizens.

Senator Kanneh, criticizes incumbent President Weah, for inflicting poverty on Liberians while emphasizing that the people are tired of suffering and need change.

"Our people are tired of suffering, and we need the change and that change can be made, when all of us get on board the Rescue Train and don't be left behind, in making sure we deliver this country, she adds.

Sen. Botoe's election was met with stiff resistance in 2020 from the ruling CDC that did everything, including putting traditional masked dances outside to scare her away, but she preserved victory when the National Elections Commission eventually declared her winner of the county's senatorial seat.

