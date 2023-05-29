West Africa: Ghana's Unbeaten Streak Continues, Top Group A With Win Over Cote d'Ivoire

Ghana continued their impressive run in the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations, securing a 3-1 victory over Cote d'Ivoire to top Group A undefeated after the win in Saturday's game in Kumasi.

With two wins in as many matches, the Black Princesses dominant performance solidifies their position as one of the tournament favorites and sets them up for a promising campaign in the knockout stage.

The match at the Baba Yara Stadium showcased Ghana's attacking prowess from the outset. Mafia Nyame opened the scoring in the 14th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error from Cote d'Ivoire.

The early goal gave the Black Princesses a crucial advantage and bolstered their confidence as they looked to control the game. In the 21st minute, Stella Nyamekye extended their lead with a well-taken goal, leaving Cote d'Ivoire with a mountain to climb.

Despite facing a two-goal deficit, Cote d'Ivoire refused to back down. In the second half, they showed great determination and pulled a goal back through Deperou Digbeu's strike in the 53rd minute.

The goal injected new life into the match, and Cote d'Ivoire launched a spirited comeback attempt. However, Ghana's solid defense and disciplined play prevented any further breakthroughs from their opponents.

As the game progressed, Ghana once again displayed their attacking prowess and ability to convert chances. Mafia Nyame completed her brace in the 63rd minute, further extending Ghana's lead and effectively putting the result beyond doubt. Despite Cote d'Ivoire's valiant efforts, they were unable to mount a comeback, and Ghana held firm to secure the victory.

With this win, the Black Princesses finishes atop Group A with a perfect record of six points from two matches. Their impressive performances against Benin and Cote d'Ivoire highlight their strength as a cohesive unit, with both their attacking and defensive departments performing admirably.

Ghana's next challenge will be the runner-up from Group B in the knockout stage, where they will look to maintain their unbeaten streak and progress further in the tournament.