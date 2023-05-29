Liberia: Banking Institute of Liberia Launches Professional Enterprise Programs to Boost Liberia's Financial Sector

Monrovia — The Banking Institute of Liberia has launched an enterprise program to strengthen the capacity of bankers thereby improving the banking sector in Liberia.

The program will be held at the Banking Institute of Liberia office at the intersection of Warrant and Carey Streets.

The enterprise program is meant for college students and individuals that are in the financial sector.

Professor Richard S. Panton is the Director General of the Banking Institute of Liberia. Making remarks at the official launching ceremony at the institution head office in central Monrovia, the Director General terms the achievement a major milestone in the history of the institution.

According to Mr. Panton, their institution is authorized to train and built the capacity managerial, administrative, and professional competence of staffers in the baking and financial sectors.

He stressed that the program will offer professional certificate courses in banking and finance, internal audit and control lending and credit administration, compliance and corporate risk management, procurement and supply chain management, digital banking, and human resources management.

For a person to be accepted in the professional certificate courses program, one should be either a college graduate or a prospective college graduate.

Mr. Panton: "These capacity building initiatives will provide the requisite skill set and knowledge to up skill the professional and managerial competence of staffers in the banking sector as well as capacitate those wishing to enter into the sector with the requisite skills, and knowledge for effective performance to engender efficient service delivery."

The Director General of the Banking Institute of Liberia praised the board of directors, the executive governor, and the senior management at the Central Bank of Liberia and the Liberia Bankers Association for continuously supporting the work of the Institute.

"The support to the Institute is a glaring manifestation of their desire to build capacity to improve performance aimed at engendering effective and efficient service delivery in the banking and financial sectors of Liberia, he asserted.

Also at the launch, the Human Resource manager of the Banking Institute of Liberia Prince Tugbeh said that the knowledge gained from the program will promote a decent financial system in Liberia.

The program is a pilot program that is expected to go on for three to four months. It is designed to train banking staff and interested college graduates among others.

"It is intended to roll out an enterprise program for young people who are desirous of becoming bankers"

Mr. Abraham B. Seh is one of the facilitators. Mr. Seh is the head of the internal audit unit at Access Bank Liberia.

He added that the training is customized training that will focus on the exact thing that's unfolding in the banking sector.

"Our materials are up to date, we are giving real-life training that will build your professional life," Mr. Seh said.

He added: "Your focus should be to learn because this is specialized training that will empower you."

He assured participants of getting a job at a bank or any financial institution when completed the certificate program.

"You can rest be and sure of getting a job at the bank, we will give you the environment that is needed," Seh said.

The institution was established in March 2014 by the CBL and the Liberia Bankers Association to provide capacity-building and support to stakeholders in the banking and other corporate and financial sectors.