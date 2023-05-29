Liberia: LNHA Launches Back to School Tournament

Monrovia — The Liberia National Handball Association (LNHA) kicked off its highly anticipated back-to-school handball exhibition tournament on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The tournament is taking place in Samukai Town, located in upper Caldwell, Montserrado County.

Eight high schools are participating in the tournament, which is divided into two groups. In Group A, St. Matthew, RSSI, Bright Foundation, and Greater Harvest are competing, while Group B consists of St. James, Sim Community, Maranatha, and Christ Academy. The winners and runners-up from each group will advance to the semifinals, with the ultimate goal of reaching the final on May 26, 2023, to claim the championship title.

The LNHA Secretary General, Hadji Musa Sesay, expressed his delight with the response they have received from administrators, students, and residents of Samukai Town. He described their support as fascinating and emphasized the importance of nurturing the passion for handball among the youth. Sesay assured the eight participating schools that the LNHA would continue to provide training support to enhance the skills of their athletes.

Furthermore, Sesay reiterated the LNHA's commitment to promoting handball in every district and community within Montserrado County where students exhibit a passion for the sport. He assured handball enthusiasts that the association would persist in supporting the growth of the game throughout Liberia.

"We are extremely grateful to the officials of the eight participating schools in Caldwell, the sports directors, the athletes, and the residents of Samukai Town in upper Caldwell for their sportsmanship on and off the field," said Sesay. He expressed his hope that other communities observing the tournament would follow the positive example set by the people of Caldwell.

The LNHA's back-to-school handball exhibition tournament has generated excitement among students and sports enthusiasts alike. As the tournament progresses, anticipation builds to witness which teams will emerge victorious and secure their place in the final showdown.