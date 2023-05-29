Liberia: Alicor Kicks Off Production Training Workshop for Second Batch of Community Radio Journalists

Monrovia — The Association of Liberia Community Radio has commenced phase two of intensive radio production training for the second batch of community radio journalists.

The training workshop seeks to improve the communications and radio production skills of participants to ensure improved content production by individual broadcasters at their respective radio stations.

The training was informed by a radio assessment outcome by Internews which shows a sharp decline of radio production skills among broadcasters, with 75% of the programs being produced on various stations using live broadcast radio format.

During the four days training workshop, participants will be involved in different sessions and a variety of activities which will also include a Q/A session.

Some of the topics being covered during the course will include, types of radio programming and production, Report writing and packaging, the law and ethics of journalism and gathering content techniques among others.

The participants are being trained by some of Liberia's experienced and finest media veterans including; Torwon Sulonteh Brown, Mr. Peter Quaqua, Sayor Wahtorson, Jefferson Massa and Romeo Togba.

In February 2023, the first batch of eight community radio journalists was drawn from across selected radio stations for intensive radio production training.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the event, the President of the Association of Liberia Community Radio Mr. Hector Mulbah admonished the participants to be focused and use the skills to ensure better output at the institutions.

Mr. Mulbah also urged the journalists to make meaningful contributions to the SIDA Radio Content Syndication project by gathering relevant news content and sending them to the National Information Dissemination Center for repackaging and airing.