Liberia: For Not Selecting Female Running-Mate, Progressive Ladies of CDC Rallies Liberian Women to Reject UP's Boakai in October 2023 Election

Paynesville City — A pro-government group, the Progressive Ladies of CDC says it is dismayed over Unity Party Standard-bearer Joseph Boakai's decision to not select a female as his running mate in the October 10, 2023, Presidential Election.

Former Vice President Boakai recently selected Nimba County Senator Jeremiah Koung as his running mate thereby leaving Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence, the woman that many thought he was choosing.

Speaking to journalists in the St. Francis Community in Paynesville, the group Chairperson Shanti Kromah says the Former Vice President's "inability" to see women as people of importance has made them pledge their support to the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) adding that they will campaign vigorously for the reelection bid of President George Weah.

"At this critical moment, permit us to bring to your attention a high degree of insensitivity, and our organization's dismay over the old man Joe Boakai for his continuous rejection of the women of Liberia for key leadership roles," Miss Kromah said.

According to the group, former Vice President Boakai cannot be pretending to be a supporter of women's empowerment when he has consistently denied a woman from being his Vice Standard bearer on two occasions.

The group says: "This is a broad day's contradiction and Oldman Joe must be cognizant that the women of Liberia have noted his inability to see us (women) as important and we will repay him on October 10, 2023."

She added: "In 2017, Mr. Boakai deliberately denied the women of Liberia a chance to be his running mate. This singular mistake led to his massive defeat wherein Mr. Weah won 14 out of 15 counties in the runoff election. We thought old people are experienced but Mr. Boakai hasn't learned from the mistakes of 2017."

The women's group also furthers that the action of former Vice President Boakai rejecting Madam Lawrence from being his running-mate after signs of assurance four years that she will be his vice standard bearer is a clear deception.

"This belief is a betrayal from Mr. Boakai and this betrayal from Mr. Boakai has caused Madam Lawrence a three-week political coma. Since Mr. Boakai doesn't see the women of Liberia as productive partners for nation-building, we too will never see him as a presidential commodity."

"You (Boakai) cannot be asking women to vote for you but you think they're not worthy of being your vice standard bearer. This is an open insult and rejection to all the decent women of Liberia and we call on the powerful women of this country to not support anyone that thinks we're only good to be in the back and not in the mansion," Miss Kromah stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The group says under the current Weah-led government, Liberia is a peaceful country adding that it is a participatory nation wherein decent and astute women and thousands of young people have been given the space and opportunity to utilize their potential to contribute to national growth, peace, reconciliation, and infrastructure development.

"God first, this emerging Liberia is a result of the quality and remarkable leadership being practicalized by His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia," she said.

Miss Kromah added: "Pres. Weah's first-term workings of transforming lives surpassed many before him and are predicated upon his immense contributions, we are optimistic that the Liberian people will reelect him overwhelmed by giving him another six years mandate of prosperity and macroeconomic stability as we have seen in the face of global economic challenges."