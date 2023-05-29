Africa: Prof Barry Attends 16th Edition of Elearning Africa Summit

The Vice Chancellor of the International Open University (IOU), Professor Cherno Omar Barry, is currently attending the 16th Edition of the eLearning Africa summit being held from 24 to 26 May 2023 in Dakar, Senegal, under the Patronage of H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal.

He was accompanied by a delegation from IOU, which will exhibit at the event.

A global network of professionals working in the field of ICT-supported education and training, eLearning Africa includes educators, trainers, technology specialists, policymakers, and investors.

Since 2005, it has been sharing knowledge and experience of technology-enhanced learning, ensuring that the network is now the largest professional community promoting African expertise and talent in education to the rest of the world and a leading resource for transferring knowledge about eLearning within and to Africa.

Founded by Rebecca Stromeyer in 2005, eLearning Africa took place in Addis Ababa in 2006, in Nairobi in 2007, in Accra in 2008, in Dakar in 2009, in Lusaka in 2010, in Dar es Salaam in 2011, in Cotonou in 2012, in Windhoek in 2013, in Kampala in 2014, in Addis Ababa in 2015, in Cairo in 2016, in Port Louis in 2017, in Kigali in 2018, in Abidjan in 2019, a host of virtual events in 2020 / 2021 and in Kigali in 2022.

Over the past years, eLearning Africa has hosted 19,242 participants from 100+ countries worldwide, with over 75% coming from the African continent. Over 4,000 speakers discussed every aspect of digital learning, training and skills development in the conference.

Professor Barry was invited as a speaker to deliberate on the topic: "How Online Education Can Change the Narratives in Access to Quality and Affordable Higher Education in Sub-Saharan Africa".

Prof Barry attended the 2019 summit in Abidjan and the 2021 summit in Kigali on behalf of the International Open University.

The Gambia is well represented at this event, with the International Open University showcasing its products at booth number 24.

Other representatives from The Gambia expected to attend the event, included the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, Hon Claudiana Cole.