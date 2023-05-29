Gambia: Real De Banjul Return to Winning Ways in Gambian Premier League

Real de Banjul have returned to winning ways, while Fortune FC were held to a draw during their week twenty-four fixtures of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League played on Wednesday.

Real de Banjul defeated Team Rhino 2-1 during a game played at the Live Your Dreams Sports Academy in Basori.

Team Rhino opened the scoring through Alieu Fatty in the 22th minute but Real de Banjul came from behind to collect the maximum points through Momodou Bojang's brace in the 34th and 67th minutes respectively.

The win maintains Real de Banjul at 2nd position with 41 points while Team Rhino drop to 9th position with 30 points.

Elsewhere, Fortune FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Waa Banjul during a game played at the Box Ba Mini Stadium in Brikama.

The Banjul-based team took the lead through Samboujang Touray's own goal in the 33rd minute before Alieu Barry levelled for Farato-based team, Fortune FC in the 55th minute.

The result maintains Fortune FC at 3rd position with 38 points while Waa Banjul occupy 13th position with 26 points after 24 matches.

Steve Biko defeated Gamtel FC 1-0 during a match played at the King George 5 Mini Stadium in Banjul.

The Bakau-based team scored the game's only goal through Kebba Sowe's finish in the 74th minute.

The result puts Steve Biko on 10th position with 30 points while Gamtel FC dropped to second from bottom (15th) position with 24 points after 23 games.

Marimoo Pakfood beat the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) 1-0 during a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

Dawda Darboe's 17th minute goal was all but enough to guide Marimoo Pakfood to victory.

The result moves Marimoo Pakfood to 5th position with 34 points in 23 matches while GAF drop to 8th position with 32 points after 24 games.