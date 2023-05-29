Gambia: Judiciary Prisons Visiting Committee Established

26 May 2023
The Point (Banjul)

His Lordship, the Hon. Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow, pursuant to Section 143 (1) of the Constitution has established the Judiciary Prisons Visiting Committee.

The initiative is geared towards improving the management of criminal cases of accused persons in remand custody.

As per the initiative, the Committee will visit the prisons throughout the country to review the status of persons held in remand custody or whose cases are on appeal. The visits will avail the committee the opportunity to identify the obstacles impeding the expeditious disposal of cases and submit a report with recommendations to the Hon. Chief Justice.

This exercise will be conducted every six months.

The Committee, in the execution of its mandate, will collaborate with all stakeholders in the Justice Delivery Sector.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.