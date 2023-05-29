Gambia: Judiciary Prisons Visiting Committee Established

His Lordship, the Hon. Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow, pursuant to Section 143 (1) of the Constitution has established the Judiciary Prisons Visiting Committee.

The initiative is geared towards improving the management of criminal cases of accused persons in remand custody.

As per the initiative, the Committee will visit the prisons throughout the country to review the status of persons held in remand custody or whose cases are on appeal. The visits will avail the committee the opportunity to identify the obstacles impeding the expeditious disposal of cases and submit a report with recommendations to the Hon. Chief Justice.

This exercise will be conducted every six months.

The Committee, in the execution of its mandate, will collaborate with all stakeholders in the Justice Delivery Sector.