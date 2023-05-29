Gambia: Wrestling - Gambia Wins Two Bronze, Qualifier to African Games

Gambian International wrestlers Babacarr Mboge and Gibriel Chow have won bronze in the 70kg and 90kg categories of the African Wrestling Championship held in Tunis on Sunday 21st May 2023.

The duo also booked their tickets to the upcoming African Wrestling Games to be held in June, at the Hammamet Beach in Tunis, Tunisia.

Mboge and Chow were fans' favourites throughout the championship as they were the most watched wrestlers.

Gambia participated in the championship for the first time and coming home with two bronze medals is a massive achievement.