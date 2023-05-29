Gambians Raise Hearts to Legacy of Sir Dawda Jawara

Gambians recently unveiled an association named after the late former President of the Republic of The Gambia, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara.

The Association is called Kairaba Conservation and Leadership Organisation (KairaCLO).

The organisation will serve as a tribute to his life and efforts he made during his leadership with the aim to raise awareness and support a long lasting life span for his legacy.

Speaking at the ceremony held at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Center, Almamey Fanding Tall, the Chairperson of KairaCLO, said Sir Dawda was a preeminent conversationalist who led the Banjul Declaration.

He added that the gathering was aimed to renew Sir Dawda's pledge and dedicate their commitment to the ideas and visions he shared with humanity.

He called for collaboration and partnership to move forward the vision and legacy of Jawara for future generations to learn from and for a sustainable future.

Ramzia Diab, the Deputy Board Chairperson of KairaCLO, said Sir Dawda's vision made The Gambia the Smiling Coast of African and also for the country to be internationally known for its contribution to the conservation of a wide variety of biodiversity.

She pointed out that the late visionary leader transformed The Gambia into a bastion of democracy and human rights.

Hon. Mbemba Tambedou, former Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, who doubles as the secretary for the organization, noted that if people had adhered to the former President's Banjul Declaration message, the loss of forest covers and climate change consequences would have been avoided.

He stated that Jawara's message was recently acknowledged by ECOWAS who described it as one of the most significant environmental conservative pronouncements by an African leader.

Tembedou noted that Sir Dawda did not only talk but lived by example and spearheaded the reforestation efforts of Nyambai forest as well as ordered for the establishment of national forest reserves in various parts of the country.

He stated that the legacy of the former great leader should be upheld by all Gambians by developing and inspiring young men and women to embrace the ideal of conservative leadership to build the foundation of sustainable socio-economic and a progressive society but as well be obliged never to forget the conservative leadership of Sir Dawda.