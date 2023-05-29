Gambia: Wah SA Halat Music Award Set for Tonight

The much-anticipated Wah-Sa-Halat Music Award is set for tonight Friday 26th May at the Penchami Hall at the Paradise Suites Hotel.
The event, which is celebrating its seventh edition, annually award various artistes and stakeholders in the country's music for their tremendous achievement and efforts towards the development of The Gambia's music landscape.
The event also serves as a platform to celebrate and promote the country entertainment scene, thus bring to the fore emerging acts in the country. However, the award will be recognising acts that have delivered exceptionally well in 2022.
At a press briefing held on Wednesday ahead of the event at Blaque Magic, Pa Modou Sarr, president of the Music Union of The Gambia, hailed the event as a laudable initiative, as part of efforts to reward and recognise the trenmendous effort of Gambian artistes.
Sarr described WMA as one of the most consistent events in the country and thanks the initiator and founder, Sister Njie and team for the hard work.
He suggested and encouraged the WMA team to open and up and include rural category in their event.
This, he said, would help to celebrate and recognised promising acts in rural Gambia.
He, however, thanked Sister Njie and team for what he called 'reciprocating their efforts' in organising such as formidable event to showcase the celebrate Gambia acts.
"Many artistes ate working extra me because they want to get an award. It's our responsibility to add value to your work and that is why I am seated here to show solidarity with you and support your event."
For her part, Sister Ya Sally Njie widely known by nickname Sister Njie, founder of the event, thanked the president of the Gambia Music Union and all stakeholders, who contributed towards the sucess of the event.
She revealed that the team has taken note of all the wise suggestion so as to make the event bigger and better in the near future.
Song Of The Year - SOTY
Attack - Bomb - 01*
Awa Gambia - All Eyes On Me - 02*
Jally Naya ft Attack - Romantic - 03*
Awa Gambia - Meuno Ci Mane Dara - 04*
Collabo Of The Year - COTY
Awa Gambia ft ST - All Eyes On Me - 02*
Jally Naya ft Attack - Romantic - 03*
Nobles ft. Jeeba - Afromami - 04*
Awa Gambia ft Dieyna - Ndaanaan - 05*
Nobles ft. ST - Kiki - 06*
Jizzle ft. Dawda Hustle - A.Y.M - 07*
Music Video Of The Year - MVOTY
Scorpi - Jizzle - 01*
Awa Gambia ft Dieyna - Ndaanan - 03*
Nobles ft Jeeba - Afromami - 04*
Barhama - Pack and Go - 05*
Artiste Of The Year - AOTY
Attack - 01*
Awa Gambia - 02*
Rap / Hip-hop Artist Of The Year - RHAOTY
Attack - 01*
Kombonka - 02*
Reggae/Dancehall Artist Of The Year - RDAOTY
A2 Da Fulani - 01*
Lixen Khan - 03*
Sparkling Black - 04*
ENC - 05*
AN2 Adi Sparky - 06*
Afro-Fusion Artist Of The Year - AFAOTY
Miss Jobizz - 01*
Awa Gambia - 02*
Jally Nally - 03*
Nobles - 04*
Barhama - 05*
Nyancho - 06*
Jizzle - 07*
Uche - 08*
Foreign-Based Artist Of The Year - FBAOTY
Mary Njie - 01*
Luh Dino - 02*
Deejay Limbo - 03*
Jay O Jay - 05*
Music Producer Of The Year - MPOTY
Jlive Music - 01*
Vibes Studio - 02*
Secka Beatz - 03*
Styllzz Records - 04*
GSC Records - 05*
Video Director Of The Year - VDOTY
Anne Visuals - 01*
STS Pictures - 02*
XD Expressions - 03*
Wax Media - 04*
A&A Studios - 05*
Cinatrix - 06*
Best New Artist Of The Year - BNAOTY
Pisko - 01*
Fula Gansgta - 02*
Asidik - 03*
Problemo - 04*
Molze - 05*
Pinky Dope Boy - 06
Laxmiel - 07*
Lyrical Yapseh - 08*
Mariama Cham - 09*
Dawda Hustle - 10*
Album Of The Year - ALOTY
Taking Over - Awa Gambia - 02*
Joy - Nobles - 03*
I am Barhama - 04*
Media Personality Of The Year - MEPOTY
Masterfoe - 01*
Sheikh Tijan Gaye - 02*
Mpress Badjie - 03*
Saidina Omar - 04*
Delz - 05*
Event of The Year - EOTY
Bomb Concert - Attack - 01*
Taking Over Concert - 02*
People's Choice - PC
Attack - 01*
Awa Gambia - 02*
Kombonka - 03*
WMA Humanitarian
Sai Touray - Malleh Foundation*
WMA Artivism Award - ARAOTY
Awa Bling - 01*
Barhama - 02*
Mariam Cham - 03*
Bright Starz - 04*
Honorary Award
DJ Mo (Vibes FM)*
Lifetime-Achievement Award
Bai Janha*
Bob Keita Foundation stages Raise Fund Raising Show