Bena Kotu Football Academy is currently soliciting support from donors, philanthropists and companies to run their daily activities.

The Kotu based-academy was established in 2022 to nurture and develop young talented players.

The aim of the academy is to prepare players that will represent The Gambia in the international competitions in future.

Anybody who wants to support Bena Kotu Football Academy can contact Baboucarr Mbaye Secka on +220 3222031 or 5022006.