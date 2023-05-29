Gambia: Bob Keita Foundation Stages Fund Raising Show

Bob Kieta Foundation has staged an entertainment show to raise funds for the foundation to be able to cater and provide for its philanthropic activities to support Gambians.

The foundation aims to struggle for prison reforms, assist the needy, as well as provide mentorship and training for youths and youngsters in The Gambia. Some of its main targets are inmates

The founder of the foundation Bob Keita himself has been in the custody of the state for and was incarcerated at the remand wing of the Central State Prison (Mile II) for almost 2 years, pending the determination of his rape trial.

He was however found innocent and released. Thus, he formed the foundation to assist inmates in that horrible place which is notorious for degrading and harsh conditions.

Four months after his release, Bubacarr Bob Keita, through the Bob Keita Foundation, returned to Mile II with a donation of food items for prisoners and prison officials.

Recently, in collaboration with I-Care Optics, the foundation offered free eye screening and eye prescriptions to 14 inmates and 22 prison officers at Mile II.

The fundraising show staged will be held on the 9th of June at Pencha Mi Hall in Senegambia. Performing artists include Attack, Jizzle, Big Banga, Kombonka, Myk Jayda, Nobles, Singhateh Rise, Dog Father and Hussain Dada.