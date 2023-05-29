Gambia: 'Skills Training an Effective Strategy for Employment'

26 May 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Battor Ceesay

Tolga Bermek, the ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to The Gambia has said that after the inauguration of CITVEC in London in 2021, vocational training has had a significant impact on the economy of countries.

He made the remarks during the maiden graduation ceremony of the first cohort of 153 trainees of Crab Island Technical and Vocational Education Training Foundation held in Banjul recently.

"With high quality vocational training, trainers will feel that they can work in their country and gain their own economic freedom without thinking of migrating to other countries. Vocational training is also important for creating enterpreneurs who will support their family budgets. Skill training is also an effective strategy for increasing the level of employment and boost economic life of a country," he stated.

Ambassador Bermek added that vocational training can increase youth participation in economic development and reduce the high rate of irregular migration.

"Vocational training is also important to create creative female enterpreneurs who will support in their family budgets. They will become the owners of capitalism with the help of the skills they acquire from their training period. It is a life changing opportunity for all segments of the society and in this regard, an effective strategy for increasing the level of employment can boost the socio-economic life of the country," he also said.

He pointed out that Crab Island TVET Centre will play a crucial role in the attainment of vocational training.

"Turkey and The Gambia have a friendly foreign policy to enjoy cooperation in many fields. Tikka has played a crucial role in The Gambia especially in terms of education, vocational training, health, agriculture, and many areas," he further said.

