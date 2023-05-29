Ghana: Mahama - NDC's Performance in Kumawu By-Election Is Significant

Former President John Mahama has stated that the performance by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just-ended Kumawu by-election in the Ashanti Region is significant.

"The significance of the NDC performance is from the face of the deliberate vote-buying undertaken by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the election however, I congratulate the people of Kumawu for the peaceful conduct of the parliamentary by-election," he noted.

Former President Mahama lauded the warmth of the people and the enthusiasm demonstrated when he led a delegation from NDC to campaign for the party's candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa.

He indicated that the enthusiasm was aptly demonstrated in increased number of votes the party's candidate garnered in the poll which was 1,284 actual votes representing an increase of 52.6 per cent over its 2020 electoral performance.

"That is significant, especially in the face of deliberate vote-buying undertaken by NPP, even at the polling stations, and deceit of the people with asphalt roads, and the constituency's historically, an NPP stronghold.

"The election result is good sign from the people of Kumawu and judging from the results, NPP has clearly recorded significant reduction in overall votes in their strong hold is good sign from people of Kumawu.

"We may not have succeeded in flipping the parliamentary seat, but I am proud, collectively, spearheaded by our National Chairman and General Secretary, we have had opportunity to test our reviewed electoral operational procedures, including monitoring, selection of agents of the party, training, collation, and transmission of results," former President Mahama alluded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He lauded the Inspector General of Police and his personnel for their assistance and support in ensuring peaceful conduct of the polls which gave confidence and hope for the future to continue to bear true allegiance to the state and not to any political party and also commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for peaceful, credible, free and fair election.

The former president reminded the Commission of peaceful, credible, free and fair elections depended on persons recruited and appoint as presiding, other officers, collaboration with polling station agents and representatives of political parties.

According to him, many of infractions observed should not have occurred but the party's monitoring teams ensured early detection of them and would look forward to engaging further to ensure issues were definitely dealt with and corrective measures taken ahead of any other election.

Former President Mahama thanked the team from the branches, constituency, region, national, and selfless members, supporters, faithful, well-wishers and sympathisers NDC who were in Kumawu to assist and support in various ways towards improved outing in the by-election.