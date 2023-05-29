Ghana: Herculean King Faisal Task Awaits Medeama

Leaders Medeama SC need 270 minutes of composedly focused football in the last three games to determine their maiden championship glory in the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

The Mauve and Yellow, on 53 points, have just a solitary point lead off the pack and have sworn fire and brimstone to maintain their head as they head into their match-day 32 tricky tie against relegation-threatened, King Faisal, this afternoon.

Alhaji Karim Grusah's Faisal, are deep-neck in the drop - lying last-but-one on the log with 36 points and can only offer their campaign a temporary kiss of life by beating Medeama at the Akoon Park today.

Faisal have hit a terrible patch of form as they have remain winless in their last five games, picking just a point.

On the reverse, Medeama have racked up nine points from a possible 15, winning their last two games that included a thumping 5-1 famous victory against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. It was a result that was highly unexpected. It was the Phobians' heftiest loss on home soil.

That 'cut-throat' Accra win, executed in the most ruthless manner, had everybody tipping the Tarkwa-based side as favourites for the title.

Indeed, if they proceed to beat King Faisal today, that age-long dream could be that near; a potential reality hitherto leaders - Aduana Stars, do not want to imagine.

One thing that Medeama can, however, be assured of from their opponents this afternoon is total aggressive football - aware that anything aside from victory could mean farewell to elite football.

Nevertheless, the likes of Medeama's Vincent Atinga, in-top-form Jonathan Sowah, Derrick Fordjour and midfield-general, Kwesi Donsu, appear to find themselves in a stunningly fine fettle and could be too hot for Grusah's red-eyed boys to handle.

The wild manner in which players, officials and their supporters romped into celebration after the Hearts win, is demonstrable of what may have been ringing in their mind. The visitors are famished for a title that has eluded them several times.