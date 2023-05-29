Ghana: Krobo Girls Presbyterian SHS Gets Seven-Unit Classroom Block

A seven-unit classroom block has been inaugurated for the Krobo Girls Presbyterian Senior High School to address the classroom challenges facing the school.

The facility estimated at GH¢1.7 million and financed by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, was started in 2019 and completed this year.

The new facility to be used by the Home Economics Department of the school includes offices, laboratories, store rooms and practical rooms.

Speaking at the inauguration here, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of GNPC, Mr Freddie Blay, said the facility formed part of the objectives of the GNPC to equitably and evenly distribute oil revenues for the benefit of the citizens.

"Oil resource belonged to all the citizens and there is the need to spread the oil revenues for the benefit of all the regions. Oil resource has become a problem for some countries due to the inequitable distribution of the extraction resource. The government is committed to ensuring that the benefit of oil is spread across the country," Mr Blay stated.

The board chairman indicated that the classroom block for Krobo Girls Presbyterian Senior High School was to complement the efforts of the government to address the infrastructure challenges facing schools in the country.

He pledged that the foundation would consider the request by the management of the school for furniture for the new classroom block.

The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah, said the foundation was established in 2017 with three priority areas namely education, infrastructure provision and sanitation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the foundation had provided infrastructure projects in all the 16 regions of the country which includes schools, markets, roads, and sanitation facilities.

In addition, Dr Eduah said the foundation had provided more than 6,000 scholarships and would this year provide 1,500 scholarships to students throughout the country.

The Municipal Director of Education of Lower Manya Krobo, Mr Samuel Kwesi Tetteh, said the government alone could not provide the infrastructure needs of the schools across the country and commended the GNPC Foundation for the facility.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Lower Manya Krobo, Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, said the government was working to improve and expand classroom blocks for the school.

He said aside the classroom block constructed by the GNPC Foundation, the assembly had completed a new 12-unit classroom block for the school, and a dormitory block was also being constructed.

The headmistress of Krobo Girls Presbyterian Senior High School, Mrs Bernice Noel Mensah-Akutteh, said the school block would help address the classroom accommodation challenges facing the school.

She said the old block could not accommodate the 350 Home Economics students and explained the new block could now accommodate all the students.

The headmistress indicated that the facility would enhance effective teaching and learning to improve the academic performance of the students and pledged that the facility would be properly maintained to ensure its longer life span.