Ghana: GOIL CEO Wins Petroleum Downstream CEO of the Year

The Group CEO and Managing Director of GOIL PLC, Mr Kwame Osei-Prempeh, has been crowned as the outstanding CEO in the Petroleum downstream sector at the just ended Ghana CEO Summit in Accra.

The 7th Ghana CEO Summit was attended by Company Chief Executive Officers, Business Executives, Captains of industry and major decision and policy makers who discussed topical business strategies to sustain and grow their businesses while influencing and impacting society.

This year's summit discussed economic sovereignty, sustainable corporate governance, and digital industrial transformation.

A key feature of this year's summit was how to transform state-owned enterprises for growth and prosperity and fostering a high-level public-private sector dialogue.

Mr Osei-Prempeh expressed gratitude for the award and indicated he shared it with the entire team of GOIL whose efforts and expertise contributed to it.

'It was an honour done me to be recognised as the best CEO in the downstream oil sector in Ghana and I do not take it lightly. My team of board members, management and staff in general have all made this successful,' he added.

He urged customers to continue to patronise GOIL fuels and lubricants and enjoy all the goodness they offer.

Since Mr Osei Prempeh's assumption of the position of Group CEO and MD in 2019, GOIL has steadily maintained its leadership position as the market leader in the highly competitive industry.