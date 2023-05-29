Ghana: 'AEMA to Undertake 22 Projects This Year

The Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly (AEMA) has announced some 22 projects to be undertaken by the municipal assembly for 2023 to bring some development to the municipality.

The projects include the construction of a police and fire service post, Administration block, Municipal Hospital, Municipal Senior High Technical School; three school feeding kitchens; an Education Directorate Office; two one-storey six unit classroom blocks and a mechanised borehole.

Also, there would be the maintenance of all public infrastructure, street lights; conduct road line marking and zebra crossing, pothole patching of roads; and replace broken metal gratings among others.

This was revealed at the first town-hall meeting for the year in Accra yesterday.

The meeting was to present the performance of the assembly and to solicit feedback from stakeholders in the development process.

It brought together opinion leaders, Zongo chiefs, heads of departments and agencies, assembly members, and community-based organisations among others.

Speaking at the meeting, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of AEMA, Hajia Salma Mohammed Kuta said that five years after the creation of the AEMA, the municipal assembly has been able to undertake several developmental projects due to the dedication and commitment of the residents.

"We have been able to implement several innovative programs and initiatives that are continuously ushering us unto reaching our goal. These programs, span from Education Enhancement, Infrastructure Development, Healthcare Access, and Environmental Conservation among others," she said.

The programs, she said included the construction of a two-storey 12-unit classroom block for the Kanda Cluster of Schools (Block 3 & 5), constructed a three-storey nine-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Flagstaff House Basic School and the procurement of over 4,000 school furniture among others.

She commended the residents for their unwavering support, trust, and active participation in making these projects a resounding success saying that "it is your dedication and involvement that is paving the way for the progress we are making in the municipality."

An Operations officer at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) division of the AEMA, Dehann Lartey underscored the role each person had to play in reducing flood in their community saying that all persons needed to avoid dumping refuse into the gutter of the construction of structures on waterways.

She urged all residents and Ghanaians not to dismiss early warning signs of floods to increase their safety, and chances of survival and be able to salvage some properties.

"In case of any emergency, residents can visit safe havens within the communities such as the Al Waleed Basic School, the national mosque at Kanda and the St Kizito Catholic Church at Nima to increase their chances of survival," she said.