Ghana: Global Winnebarian Donates Medical Equipment to Winneba Government Hospital

Global Winnebarian Donates Medical Equipment to Winneba Government Hospital

26 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Vivian Arthur

Winneba — Global Winnebarian, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated medical equipment and assorted items worth GH¢350,000 to the Winneba Government Hospital in the Central Region to enhance healthcare delivery at the Paediatric Unit.

The items included BP Apararus, pulse oxymeter, gun thermometer, digital thermometer, toiletries, liquid soap, paraxone disinfectant, cooking oil, powdered milk, granulated sugar, baby wipes, plastic chairs and bed sheets.

Presenting the medical equipment and assorted items at the hospital, the organising secretary of the NGO, Mrs Roseline Ewura Akua Krampah Ntsiwah, said the gesture formed part of the celebration of the Aboakyer festival as an organisation to support the delivery of quality healthcare at the hospital.

Made up of Winneba citizens living abroad, she said the donation was part of their contribution to the development of the community.

"Health is paramount among all other things and so if there's health, there's life. So this is to place the health facility in a position to provide quality health care to the community and the general public," she added.

The medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Akwasi Bota, who received the equipment on behalf of the hospital commended the donors for the support and said this would go a long way to enhance their operations.

He stated that management of the hospital would ensure the equipment was judiciously used to encourage other civic-spirited organisations to offer similar support to the hospital.

Dr Bota appealed to the government to provide them with logistics and infrastructure to facilitate the delivery services of the hospital.

