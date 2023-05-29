Africa: Next Titan Africa Entrepreneurial Reality Show Launched

Efforts to promote youth entrepreneurs in Africa have received a boost with the launch of the Next Titan Africa Entrepreneurial Reality Show (ERS) to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of young Africans.

Under a 12-week Entrepreneurial Reality Show to help the youth pitch their business ideas, the ultimate winner would take home $100,000 to finance his or her business.

The Titan Africa Reality Show I, being sponsored by Tingo Mobile Africa, an organisation that supports youth entrepreneurs in agriculture.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Producer of the Next Titan Africa, Mide Akinlaja, said the maiden programme, to be held in Nigeria, was to search for young African entrepreneurs who were business savvy with blazing passion to demonstrate their entrepreneurial acumen.

He explained that the participants for the show would be selected from Ghana, Nigeria, Malawi and Tanzania, and the show would jointly be held in the four countries.

"The Titan Africa gives opportunity to brightest entrepreneurial talents in Africa between the ages of 21 and 35 who have great and innovative business ideas to compete in real life entrepreneurial challenges in a bid to ultimately win the grand prize to start their new business to support existing ones," Mr Akinlaja stated.

He said top 50 youth entrepreneurs would be shortlisted to engage in a one-week virtual boot camp in the four countries.

"Eventually, 20 finalists will be selected to the Titan House in Lagos, where they would live together for 12 weeks, facing different business tasks," Mr Akinlaja said.

He said four people would eventually be selected for the cash prize and the ultimate would win $100,000, first-runner up would take $10,000, second-runner up $6, 000 and the third runner up would take home $4,000,