Senator Kashim Shettima has been administered oaths of office and allegiance by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, thereby becoming Nigeria's new Vice President.

Shettima took the oaths at about 10.30am on Monday morning.

His wife, Nana Shettima, was standing beside him when he took the oaths.

Shortly after, Presidentelect, Bola Tinubu, will be invited for the same formalities in order to become Nigeria's 16th President.