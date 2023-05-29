Nigeria: Jonathan, Adesina, Dangote, Others Arrive for Tinubu's Inauguration As Nigeria's 16th President

Guests including former President Goodluck Jonathan and wife, Patience, businessmen, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote including outgoing Ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari government, have arrived Eagles Square venue of the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday morning.

Journalists, security men and support service providers defied early morning rains to arrive the venue in the wee hours of Monday ahead of the inauguration slated for 10am.

As at 8.50am, men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and Paramilitary have started marching round the square with military melodies blaring out.

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Prof. Akinwumi Adesina, Emir of Borgu in Niger State where Tinubu was honoured with the traditional title of Jagaba, are also present.

Lawmakers like Hon. James Faleke and many invited guests including Senator Binta Masi Garba have also arrived the venue while foreign dignitaries were being awaited.