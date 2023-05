Nigeria: Buhari Renames Airports After Awolowo, Okadigbo, Danfodio, Others

Outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari in a last-minute decision, has approved the renaming of 15 Airports after some prominent Nigerians.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Aviation, Odutayo Oluseyi, in a statement issued on Monday morning, the Airports include Akure International Airport named after Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu; Benin International Airport now known as Oba Akenzua II.

Others are Dutse International Airport renamed Muhammed Nuhu Sanusi; Ebonyi International Airport now known as Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo; and Gombe International Airport renamed Brigadier Zakari Maimalari.

The ministry also renamed Ibadan International Airport after Samuel Ladoke Akintola; Ilorin International Airport as General Tunde Abdullahi Idiagbon; Kaduna International Airport as Gen. Hassan Usman Katsina, and Maiduguri International Airport renamed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Others are Makurdi International Airport renamed after Joseph Sarwuan Tarka; Minna International Airport renamed Mallam Abubakar Imam; Nasarrawa International Airport named after Sheikh Usman Danfodio; Osubi International Airport renamed Alfred Diete Spiff; Port Harcourt International Airport renamed Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo and Yola International Airport now to be known as Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Airport.