Nigeria: Ganduje Leaves Kano With N241 Billion Debt

29 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

In his speech, Mr Ganduje said that his administration collected N1.2 trillion in the last eight years

The outgoing Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday handed over to the incoming Governor, Abba Yusuf, alongside N241 billion debt.

The event took place at the Government House, Kano.

In his speech, Mr Ganduje said that his administration collected N1.2 trillion in the last eight years and spent the amount, leaving behind a total of about N241 billion in debt, made up of loans, contractual obligations, and others.

Earlier, Governor-elect Abba Yusuf expressed dismay over the debt profile left for the incoming administration.

"We will carefully study the reports and come out with our position on the debt and other matters."

I am surprised that the outgoing governor is not around to hand over to me as a democratically elected governor which has been the tradition.

However, we will carefully study the reports and come out with our positions.

He called on the people of the state to pray for the success of the incoming administration to ensure it met the expectation of the governed through good democratic governance.

