Nigeria: Erdogan Wins Turkey's Election, Buhari Congratulates Him

"I welcome the reelection of Erdogan, a steadfast champion of a fair and just global order and a true friend of Nigeria."

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Racep Erdogan on his victory in the presidential election upon defeating the opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second round of voting.

Mr Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Sunday night in Abuja, said Mr Erdogan's re-election would augur well for the wellbeing of the very important relations between Nigeria and Turkey.

"I welcome the reelection of Erdogan, a steadfast champion of a fair and just global order and a true friend of Nigeria.

"On behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria, I say happy cheers my friend and a true friend of Nigeria. Under your leadership, the engagement between our two nations will grow from strength to strength.

"I wish you yet another successful tenure of office."

NAN reports that Mr Erdogan won a historic runoff vote that is set to extend his 20-year rule until 2028.

Mr Erdoğan won 52.14 per cent of the votes, while his challenger Mr Kiliçdaroğlu received 47.86 per cent.

(NAN)