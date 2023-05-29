Liberia: CPP Lights Up Bassa As Cummings Set to Handpick Charlyne Brunmskine As Running Mate Today

27 May 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County — The Port City of Buchanan has been inundated with portraits of Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings and Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine ahead of her (Cllr. Brumskine) official pronouncement by Cummings as his running mate.

A large banner depicting the two officials at the Fair Ground in Buchanan, the venue of the program read: "CPP USA Chapter Supports Alexander - Fixer 1 and Charlyne M. Brumskine Fixer 2."

Thousands of partisans of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) which is now comprised of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the Liberty Party (LP) are currently trouping in Buchanan to witness the ceremony, CPP officials say will marked the turning point in their quest to the take the nation's two highest seats at the polls in October later this year.

The event today followed Mr. Cummings' overwhelmingly election as CPP standard bearer at the party's National convention in Ganta, Nimba County a fortnight ago.

At the convention delegates adopted a motion calling on the standard bearer to name his running at the person's to be named home county.

Currently, elders and supporters are not heading to St. River to officially receive Mr. Cummings and the CPP delegation.

