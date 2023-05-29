Somalia: U.S. Slams Attack On the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia

Washington — The US strongly condemns the attack by Al-Shabaab in Buulo Mareer on the Ugandan forces deployed to the African Union Transition Mission (ATMIS) in Somalia.

"We express our deepest condolences to the victims' families and friends and wish a full recovery to those injured," said the US state department.

The United States commends the bravery and sacrifice of the troops participating in this important mission.

"We stand with our Somali and African Union partners in the fight to defeat terrorism and advance peace and stability for the Somali people," it added.

The attack early in the morning started with explosions and was followed by direct gunfighting. Al-Shabaab claimed to have killed 137 soldiers and captured the base camp.

There was no independent verification of the Al-Shabaab claims as ATMIS says it repulsed the attack and situation was under control at the military base.