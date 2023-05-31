Africa: AU Troops Return to Bulo-Marer Base Days After Al-Shabaab Attack

Bulo — African Union troops returned to the Bulo-Marer base 5 days after Al-Shabaab attacked the camp occupied by Ugandan troops of the ATMIS contingent.

The ATMIS soldiers with tanks, accompanied by the SNA, have retaken control of Bulo-Mareer and surrounding areas after Al-Shabaab withdrew without a fight, local residents to Radio Shabelle.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni confirmed that the UPDF didn't perform and panicked when attacked by Al-Shabaab on Friday morning.

He didn't reveal the number of the casualties but said 800 AlShabaab fighters were involved in the attack which was described as the deadliest on AU troops since the El-Adde raid in 2016 which left hundreds of Kenyan soldiers dead.

In statements, AU and Uganda said they are still assessing the number of fatalities as a result of the attack as the militants are still present in the vicinity of the base in the town of Bulo Marer, which is 110 km south of Mogadishu.

Al-Shabaab claimed it overrun the Bulo-Marer base and killed 137 UPDF soldiers and captured some as prisoners of war.

Uganda has the bulk of troops in ATMIS who are in charge of Mogadishu and Lower Shabelle region. The UPDF was the first to deploy to Somalia in 2007.