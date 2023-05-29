Nigeria: We've Kept Faith With Lagos' Development Master Plan - Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that his government had kept faith with the State's development master plan and his administration's development agenda in developing Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this during the commissioning of the newly upgraded Adeniji Adele Road and the rehabilitated Tapa Street in the Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The formal opening of the road project drew spontaneous excitement from the residents, who heaved a sigh of relief from perennial flooding and traffic congestion.

The Governor also officially reopened the redeveloped and upgraded Iga Iduganran Primary Healthcare Centre in Isale Eko, which was razed in 2020 in the aftermath of protests against police brutality.

Sanwo-Olu said the upgrading of Adeniji Adele Road was part of the steps being taken for the extensive regeneration of public infrastructure across Lagos Island, which, he said, would start soon from the northern part of the area.

The Governor said the Adeniji Adele Road was expanded from a single-lane to a dual semi rigid pavement carriageway. He said the road infrastructure was reinforced with concrete drains, culverts, median barriers and fitted with LED-powered streetlights.

He said: "Adeniji Adele Road is of great importance to the people and vehicular movement on Lagos Island. It is a strategic road that traverses administrative boundaries of Lagos Island East LCDA and Lagos Island Local Government Area. We did not choose the road for upgrade based on emotion, but out of the need for regeneration of decrepit infrastructure on Lagos Island".

Sanwo-Olu reiterated his pledge to continue to deliver on his campaign promises to the residents, stressing that his administration had successfully constructed and rehabilitated over 1,600 roads across the State. He said the State Government achieved construction of 141 new roads which spanned 700 kilometres.