Nigeria: Buhari, Wife Depart Abuja After Handing Over to Tinubu

29 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha have left the nation's capital, Abuja, after witnessing the swearing-in of his successor, President Bola Tinub, on Monday.

Buhari and his wife were accompanied by some of the top government officials of his administration to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

After shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with some of them, Buhari waved goodbye to his lieutenants, before his aircraft took off.

The ex-President has said he would retire to his home town, Daura in Katsina to attend to his cattle rearing business after serving as Nigeria's leader for eight years.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.